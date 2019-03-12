MP Alistair MacGregor hosts a clean energy town hall in Belmont Secondary

The free March 13 drop-in event and Facebook livestream runs 6 to 8 p.m.

Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP and NDP agriculture critic Alistair MacGregor speaks at a town hall meeting about supply management in the Canadian agriculture industry at the Cobble Hill Hall (File photo)

Alistair MacGregor, NDP MP for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, is stopping by Belmont Secondary School Wednesday to host a panel and town hall on the need for a national clean energy plan.

The event will address energy emissions reduction. The MP will have panelists discuss work being done in the community.

Representatives from Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions at University of Victoria, Cowichan Energy Alternatives, Viridan Energy Co-operative, BC Sustainable Energy Association, and Carbon Cure Technologies are set to attend the expert panel.

A town hall portion will give the audience an opportunity to share their opinion on Canada’s clean energy initiatives.

In October, MacGregor urged climate change action in the House of Commons, stating:

“We can rise to meet this challenge, and create a better world with a new clean-energy economy. We just need a government with the will to make it happen.”

The event runs March 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the upstairs learning commons at 3041 Langford Lake Rd. A livestream will also be made available on Facebook.

