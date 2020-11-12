Mounties seize several firearms, drugs and cash from Vanderhoof home Remembrance Day

Two men were taken into custody

Two men were arrested and a quanity of firearms, drugs and cash were seized from a local home on Remembrance Day thanks to the efforts of Vanderhoof RCMP along with Fraser Lake RCMP and Police Dog Services (PDS) from Prince George.

During the Wednesday, Nov. 11 search, police located and seized numerous firearms, suspected cocaine, psilocybin (magic mushrooms) and marijuana, other weapons and a large sum of cash, said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson District Advisory NCO, media relations for the North District.

Saunderson said the investigation is on going and police are appealing to the public for information.

“If you have any information about this contact the Vanderhoof RCMP at (250) 567-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477,” Saunderson noted.

Vanderhoof Omineca Express