Mounties seize heroin, meth and pills after lengthy Williams Lake investigation

The Cariboo Crime Reduction Unit and Williams Lake General Investigations Unit executed search warrants and seized a quantity of drugs in Williams Lake May 15. (RCMP handout)

The RCMP’s Cariboo Crime Reduction Unit netted what is believed to be a quantity of drugs following a lengthy investigation into two, yet-to-be-named men in the lakecity.

“The investigation yielded a significant seizure of suspected drugs, including over a kilogram of cocaine, over 4,000 prescription pills and quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, MDMA, psilocybin, shatter and marijuana consistent with trafficking in each of the substances,” noted Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, District Advisory NCO (media relations) North District said in an RCMP statement.

In the winter of 2020, the Cariboo Crime Reduction Unit initiated an investigation into a drug trafficker in Williams Lake, noted Saunderson.

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, a 44-year-old man, along with a 42-year-old man from Williams Lake were arrested and found in possession of significant quantities of suspected cocaine. The investigation led police to seek search warrants on three residences related to the men.

The following day, on Friday, May 14, 2021, the Cariboo Crime Reduction Unit and Williams Lake General Investigations Unit executed the search warrants and seized the quantity of drugs.

Saunderson said more information will be released when charges are sworn.

