Mounties seek missing woman who may be in North Okangan or Shuswap

Desiree Louie has not been seen since Tuesday.

The Kamloops RCMP are looking for Desiree Louie who has been missing since Tuesday July 28. (Photo Submitted)

Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a woman missing since Tuesday.

Desiree Louie has not been seen and has had no contact with friends or family since leaving Royal Inland Hospital. Police believe she may be in the Chase or Vernon areas.

Louie, 41, is described as a First Nations woman standing five-foot-one and weighing about 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Louie’s whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000.

