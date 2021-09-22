Ambulances and police cruisers at a motel on Ross Road in West Kelowna on Sept. 22. (Dave Ogilvie photo)

Mounties respond to incident at West Kelowna motel

Details of what prompted the police presence are unknown at this time

  • Sep. 22, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Several RCMP cruisers and ambulances were spotted outside a motel in West Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the Super 8 Motel on Ross Road around 4 p.m.

It is unknown what prompted the police presence but a witness said one police cruiser followed an ambulance to hospital as it left.

It is unclear how many patients or what kind of injuries paramedics were responding to.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information.

More to come.

READ MORE: Second-degree murder charge laid in Spallumcheen shooting

@michaelrdrguezmichael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Kelowna Capital News

Previous story
Will 12-storey wood buildings come to Maple Ridge?
Next story
North Cariboo Joint Advisory Committee divided on 2nd Quesnel pool referendum

Just Posted