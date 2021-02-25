Mounties looking for suspect in Boundary burglary

Investigators believe the suspect was driving a Jeep Liberty with a busted side mirror

  • Feb. 25, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Mounties are asking for the public’s help in solving a burglary reported in the West Boundary last week.

Midway RCMP believes that the driver of an early model Jeep Liberty with a broken right side mirror was involved in the theft of more than $4,000 worth of hand tools and other equipment from a vacation home on Christian Valley Road north of Westbridge, according to Cpl. Phil Peters. The theft happened some time between late January and mid-February, he said.

Thieves left behind more expensive machinery since removed from the property, he added.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen the Jeep, or who has relevant information about the theft, is asked to call Midway RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-449-2244. Meanwhile, anyone can anonymously report crime tips to BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

