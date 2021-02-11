Mounties look for witnesses to Maple Ridge assault

Ridge Meadows Mounties are looking to speak with witnesses who saw an assault in Maple Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

A cyclist was travelling north on 240th Street, approaching the intersection at Dewdney Trunk Road near the Outpost Liquor Store, when an altercation is alleged to have occurred with the driver of an SUV, said Const. Julie Klaussner.

The driver – allegedly claiming to be a law enforcement officer – assaulted the cyclist and then fled.

The suspect is described as a 30- to 35-year-old Caucasian male, who stands about 5 ft. 10 in., with a medium build, and short, dark hair.

He was wearing dark grey cargo pants, as well as a grey hoodie, black vest, and hiking-style shoes, Klaussner said.

The vehicle he was driving is said to be a lighter-coloured (silver, gold, or grey) SUV, possibly a VW Tiguan.

Klaussner said it is believed two bystanders – who have not yet spoken with police – witnessed this incident.

A 30-something man with glasses, who was possible driving a black Dodge Challenger, and a woman of unknown description are being asked to come forward if they can provide information.

RCMP are asking any bystanders who witnessed the altercation – and have talked to Mounties – to contact Const. J. Barrera at 604-476-3014 and reference file 21-2801.

Anonymous tips can be called into CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or tips can be left online at www.solvecrime.ca. CrimeStoppers may pay a reward of up to $2,000 for info, which leads to an arrest and conviction.

