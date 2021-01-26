Mounties laud woman for help at fatal crash near Enderby

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Superintendent Shawna Baher presents Lisa Rands, of Enderby, a certificate of appreciation after she went above and beyond at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision that closed Highway 97A Jan. 6, 2021, for several hours. (RCMP)

An Enderby woman was honoured by police for her assistance at the scene of a fatal vehicle collision south of Enderby Jan. 6, 2021.

Lisa Rands was recognized by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Friday, Jan. 22, for stepping forward to provide care to several children involved in the crash that closed Highway 97A south of Enderby for several hours.

Five people were taken to hospital, two by helicopter, the rest by ground ambulance. One woman, 28-year-old Lindsay Palmateer and mother of six, succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

Rands’ continued care for the children involved allowed emergency personnel to provide life-saving care to the other victims and manage the unfolding situation, police said.

Rands was presented with a certificate of appreciation by RCMP Superintendent Shawna Baher, officer in charge of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“Your courageous and selfless actions that day brought comfort to those affected by this tragedy,” Baher said. “Your kindness and willingness to render emergency assistance to those in a time of need is commendable, and for that, we offer our sincerest appreciation.”

A GoFundMe campaign was launched Jan. 9 to support the Palmateer-Lien family following the crash. The fundraiser has since garnered more than $79,000 of its $100,000 goal.

