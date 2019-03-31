Mounties investigating early morning home invasion in Fraser Valley

Hope resident captured the high speed chase on his dash cam while commuting to work

Hope resident, Clayton Steinebach, captured quite the show with a dash cam while on his way to work early Saturday morning.

The footage shows an SUV travelling at a high speed down the wrong side of Highway 1 between Annis Road and Prest Road at around 5:45a.m. with sparks flying from its undercarriage.

About 15 minutes earlier, RCMP say they received a call that reported three individuals impersonating police officers had broken into a home and restrained a resident in the 5100-block of Falls Court.

Chilliwack general duty officers and the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Section (IPDS) immediately responded to the address as a white SUV with three occupants inside was being driven away from the address.

A spike belt deployed by officers failed to stop the suspect SUV, which also collided with a police vehicle before travelling onto Highway 1.

The badly damaged SUV covered a short distance heading westbound in the eastbound highway lanes until it came to a rest after crashing into a highway median.

“Police cordoned off the area surrounding the crash site, containing the movement of the suspects who had left the vehicle to within a secure perimeter,” said Staff Sergeant Jeff Scott of the Chilliwack RCMP.

Three suspects were promptly located inside the police perimeter, with the first individual taken into custody by IPDS, the second after a brief foot race with officers, and the third was located hiding in nearby bushes.

Chilliwack General Investigation Support Team (GIST) officers supported by Chilliwack Serious Crime Unit (SCU), and the Lower Mainland Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS) continue to examine evidence gathered as they pursue all leads in their investigation of the home invasion.

RCMP investigators believe the incident was targeted.

“Fortunately no one was injured,” said Corporal Mike Rail, media relations officer for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional District.

“Chilliwack RCMP thank the motoring public on Highway 1 for their patience during the traffic delays caused as police dealt with a very dangerous incident.”

RCMP urge anyone with information regarding this investigation to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

