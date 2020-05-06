Mounties investigating a death in Vanderhoof

No further information around the death is available yet.

Mounties are investigating a death in Vanderhoof.

The incident occurred on Monday, May 4 where multiple police vehicles were seen West of Vanderhoof.

Cpl Madonna Saunderson, media relations for the north district RCMP told the Express on Wednesday May 6, that at this time RCMP can confirm that they are investigating a death, but no other information is available.

The Omineca Express will update the story once more facts come to light.

