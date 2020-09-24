Mounties impound car of impaired driver celebrating birthday in North Vancouver

RCMP say the person was driving with their headlights off

A driver out celebrating their birthday on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, had their car impounded due to impaired driving. (North Vancouver RCMP)

A driver out celebrating their upcoming birthday in North Vancouver has had their car impounded for alleged impaired driving.

According to RCMP, the person was driving along Lonsdale Avenue with their headlights off on Wednesday (Sept. 23) night.

“When they pulled the vehicle over and spoke to the driver, they detected a, odour of liquor,” said Sgt. Peter DeVries.

Police said a breathalyzer test gave the driver a “warn” reading, which means a blood alcohol content of between 0.05 and 0.079. A reading of 0.08 or higher is a fail reading, meaning impaired driving.

“The driver had been out celebrating their upcoming birthday. By the time the interaction was done, they walked away with a fine, and without their keys. No doubt it will be a memorable birthday, but it was also a costly one,” DeVries added.

Under B.C.’s immediate roadside prohibition program, drivers receive a three-day driving prohibition, a possible three-day vehicle impoundment and a $200 penalty for their first “warn” reading. Their second, within five years, can net them a seven-day driving prohibition, a possible seven-day vehicle impoundment and a $300 penalty. A third will get a 30-day prohibition, 30-day vehicle impoundment and a $400 penalty.

