Mounties are hunting for 91-year-old missing Langley man

Langley Mounties are asking for the public’s help tonight to find an elderly man reported missing since yesterday evening.
RCMP is seeking the assistance to find 91-year-old William Coats.
He was last seen Saturday, Oct. 2 at approximately 6:30 p.m., when he left a residence in the Brookswood, explained Cpl. Holly Largy, the media spokesperson for Langley RCMP.
He was driving a 2005 grey Chrysler 300 (see stock photo pictured below).
He is described as a Caucasian male, 5 ft. 4 in. tall, 160 lbs., with silver balding hair.
He wears black rimmed glasses, and is known to walk with a cane.
Anyone with information that might assist police in locating Coats, is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.
ALSO MISSING LOCALLY: Young man missing, last seen near Surrey/Langley border
AND STILL MISSING: Pair continues to share information about missing Langley mom
.
Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.