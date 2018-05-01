Mountain Park Motorsport closes its doors

For Sale signs could be seen on the Mountain Park Motorsports building on Monday, April 30. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

The Mountain Park Motorsports building located at 534 Main Street is for sale following the closure of the business on March 17, but those behind the short-lived motorsport rental and service shop, are unwilling to give up just yet.

According to a March 15 post on the business’ Facebook page, Mountain Park was unable to obtain the Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) dealership for the Sicamous area, leaving them unable to continue operating.

“I love Sicamous, I love motorsports, and I love the community that the two have created here. My goal has always been to provide employment and investment while meeting the needs of local and visiting enthusiasts. I wanted to contribute to the development of this world class motorsports destination,” says the statement, attributed to business owner Mitch Hancock.

“My deepest gratitude to Gord Bushell and his Mountain Park team who worked tirelessly to realize this dream. I am filled with regret and anguish at their devastating loss. I can only hope that our efforts have brought attention to the potential of this amazing place.”

Bushell, who managed the business said the closure is a tough loss for the community.

“We all thought we were going to have a dealership and unfortunately BRP had a different plan, they wanted to do a market evaluation of the area before they let us put a dealership in Sicamous,” he said.

Bushell said the business could not be sustained while they were awaiting a decision based on the market evaluation.

“We’re not done yet, I’m still working on it. I’m working hard and so is the municipality to get behind BRP and let them know that Sicamous is the place for this store,” he said.

The business opened in Dec. 2017 and received positive reviews from snowmobile enthusiasts who visited the area while it was up and running.

Mountain Park Motorsports offered snowmobile rentals as well as an “arrive and ride” service that handled storage and transportation of snowmobiles for out-of-town sledders.

The former Tru Hardware building, which Mountain Park Motorsports was located in, received a major face-lift to transform it into the motorsports store. It was hailed as a major step towards beautifying Sicamous’ Main Street and making the highway entrance to the community more inviting by members of city council. The building now sits vacant with for sale signs adorning its exterior walls and windows.