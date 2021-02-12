Mountain Institution in Agassiz locked down for contraband search

Video visits have been suspended until the search is complete

Mountain Institution has been locked down to allow staff to conduct an exceptional search.

The medium-security prison was locked down Thursday (Feb. 11) around 4 p.m., a release from the Correctional Service of Canada said.

The search was conducted “to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates,” the release said.

Video visits have been suspended until the search is complete, and normal operations will resume when it is considered safe to do so.

“The Correctional Service of Canada is committed to preventing the entry of contraband into its institutions,” the release said, adding that it works with police “to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”

