Mountain biking promotion reaches new heights in Williams Lake

New banners promoting mountain biking are slated for installment in Williams Lake this fall featuring a design created by local artist and mountain biker Beth Holden. (Photo submitted)

New banners promoting mountain biking in Williams Lake will be installed this fall in three areas of the city.

The banners will grace lamp posts along the boulevard near the new Toop Road and Highway 97 intersection, some will go up at the Tourism Discovery Centre and a few in Boitanio Park near the skate park.

“We wanted to have something that will let people know they are entering mountain biking community,” said Beth Veenkamp, the city’s economic development officer.

Featuring a stained glass mosaic design created by local artist and mountain biker Beth Holden, the banners depict a biker descending down a mountain.

Funded by a marketing grant the City received from Northern Development Initiative Trust, the banners are being designed to match existing banners that were created for Downtown Williams Lake BIA.

The new ones will be installed some time this fall.

City council approved the design at a special council meeting held Tuesday, July 28.

Additionally, the City is working with Mountain Bike BC on a co-project with Tourism Kamloops.

“We’ve got a new video that Scott Horley just did for us that features female riders,” Veenkamp said.

noting a second film will feature a family touring the area and will be done at the end of August. “We want to produce more content to show our trails are open to all levels of riders.”

Previously the City announced it would be installing a bike washing station at the Tourism Discovery Centre and funding for that project is being made possible through a Cariboo Chilcotin Tourism Association catalyst grant.

With public works so busy with the repairs in the river valley due to flooding earlier this year, Veenkamp hopes the washing station goes in before winter so it’s there for the start of biking season in 2021.

