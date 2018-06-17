Mountain biker rescued

An injured mountain biker has been rescued by Fernie Search and Rescue.

Fernie Search and Rescue has thanked passing mountain bikers who stopped to help an injured rider on a local trail.

On Saturday, June 16, Fernie SAR was tasked by the RCMP to rescue a 52-year-old man who had sustained a suspected fracture to his right hip while riding a popular mountain biking trail in the Ridgemont area.

Three SAR members were quickly dispatched to locate, assess and stabilize the man.

Others brought in the gear needed to transport the rider to the SAR rescue truck before he was handed to the BC Ambulance Service.

Fernie SAR thanked passing mountain bikers who assisted on scene.

