Mountain bike stolen from truck parked in 100 Mile House

Police are on the lookout for a high-end Kona mountain stolen from the back of a truck located in a secure compound in 100 Mile House.

100 Mile RCMP Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said the bike was locked to the rear of the truck, parked in the compound in the 300-block of Birch Avenue, when it was taken on Aug. 5 by an unknown suspect. The mountain bike, valued at between $6,000 to $7,000, is described as a green and grey Kona Process 134 CR with black wheels and an after-market post. An Ipad and keys were also stolen as they were “unfortunately left in the bag in the unlocked rear canopy area of the vehicle, which allowed for easy access to the locked bike rack,” Nielsen said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Please refer to 100 Mile House RCMP file 201-3177.

