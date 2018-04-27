Mountain bike club, RDN, TimberWest hosting trail cleanup

The public is invited to help the environment and get a chance to win prizes this weekend when the Regional District of Nanaimo, TimberWest and the Nanaimo Mountain Bike Club host a community open house and Earth Day clean-up event at the Doumont trails on Sunday, April 29.

The event will clear trash from and maintain the trails and raise public awareness about the unique access agreement the RDN and mountain bike club have in with TimberWest that allows mountain bike club members access to the Doumont trails area.

Volunteers will help clean up the Doumont trails from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will receive one raffle ticket for every hour they commit to clean up for a chance at $1,000 worth of prizes to be drawn at 1:30 p.m.

The open house will feature an RDN station about the biosolids management program and responsible waste disposal. An NMBC station will offer opportunities to join the club and sign up for workshops on trail building and TimberWest’s station will showcase sustainable forest management and responsible access opportunities in working forests.

Refreshments will be provided.

To get to the event, follow the signs on Weigles Road.

For more information contact Lisa Moilanen, RDN communications coordinator, 250-390-6554 or lmoilanen@rdn.bc.ca; Dana Wacker, Nanaimo Mountain Bike Club, at dana.wacker@gmail.com; or Monica Bailey, TimberWest communications director, 250-716-3744 or at Monica.Bailey@timberwest.com.