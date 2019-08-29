Mount Waddington Transit System expands to meet demand

Please visit bctransit.com/mount-waddington or pick up a new Rider's Guide.

There’s some exciting new changes coming to the Mount Waddington Transit System.

According to a press release from BC Transit, the transit system will be getting a service expansion as of Sept. 3.

“BC Transit works hard to match service with demand, introduction of service to the airport will allow for more options for residents employed at the airport to get to work,” states the press release. “These changes were made without affecting any other major bus routes or ferry connections.”

The service change will include:

– One additional trip added to Route 4 Fort Rupert;

– Three trips extended to Port Hardy airport; and

– Non flight-based service to airport from Pioneer Mall.

For more information on the service change, please visit bctransit.com/mount-waddington or pick up a new Rider’s Guide

Transit service in Mount Waddington began on July 2, 2008 and has since grown from a small operation funded through the Vancouver Island Health Authority, to a full system offering four regional routes, two local routes, a ski bus, and handyDart service. Ridership has more than doubled in the last 10 years going from just under 13,00 rides in 2008 to over 27,000 rides in 2017.

The Mount Waddington Transit system was made possible by community partnership with Alert Bay, Electorial Areas A,C, and D, Namgis First Nation, Kwakiutl First Nation, Port Hardy, Port McNeill, and the Quatsino First Nation, in conjunction with Island Health, BC Transit, the Mount Waddington Health Network and service provider North Island Community Services Society.

