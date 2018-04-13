Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park to see construction over the summer

Parks Canada says to expect up to 20 minute delays travelling on the Trans-Canada Highway

Some major upgrades are planned for Rogers Pass this summer. On Friday Parks Canada announced significant investments are being made to upgrade infrastructure, address contamination issues and improve visitor services. (Parks Canada)

Work will continue to improve our national parks this summer.

On Friday Parks Canada announced there are significant investments being made to upgrade infrastructure, address historic contamination issues, and improve visitor services in Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks.

Among the most significant changes visitors to the parks can expect to see are safety upgrades to the Trans-Canada Highway, which include the addition of a new westbound passing lane at the Illecillewaet curve, as well as new guardrails, and pavement repairs taking place throughout the pass.

Work will also start to install LED lighting on the Lens Snowshed, and build static defence structures near the highway to reduce the risk of avalanches reaching the road.

As construction takes place over the summer, Parks are telling motorists to expect delays of up to twenty minutes travelling east out of Revelstoke.

“The thing to keep in mind is that we have a short window of construction in the mountains so the work may result in delays as you travel through the pass. We urge visitors to check DriveBC and get the latest on traffic delays,” said Shelley Bird, Public Relations and Communications Officer at Mt. Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks.

Parks will also start work this month on removing the old service station and lodge building at the summit of Rogers Pass.

Following removal of the two buildings, they will address soil contamination in the area resulting from the construction and demolition of the buildings and from historic railway operations at Rogers Pass.

Later in the summer work is expected to begin on a new permanent washroom facility, small picnic area, and parking lot on the site of the former service station.

As far as what you can expect to see out on the trail, Parks are continuing work on revitalizing two key trail networks.

They include 14 high visitation trails at the Summit of Mt. Revelstoke National Park, and ten 125 year old hiking trails in the Illecillewaet and Asulkan valley in Glacier National Park.

That work includes erosion control and signage updates. Parks say the impact to visitors will be minimal.

Work on a new campground at Mount Revelstoke is expected to resume this summer.

