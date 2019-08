There is no BC Wildfire personnel on scene today

The Mount Millar wildfire that sparked Tuesday evening above Peachland is considered held.

BC Wildfire quickly responded to the .80 hectare blaze at the time.

However, BC Wildfire is no longer on scene as the fire is not expected to grow.

The blaze will continue to be monitored.

