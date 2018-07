This fire, like others in the region, was sparked by lightning last week.

The Mount Conkle wildfire in Summerland is being held at an estimated 118 hectares in size.

Today 48 firefighters will be on scene. BC Wildfire said they don’t anticipate further growth in this fire due to weather and suppression tactics.

This, like other fires in the region, was sparked by lightning last week.

