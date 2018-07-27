Mount Conkle wildfire near Summerland being held

This fire, like others in the region, was sparked by lightning last week.

BC Wildfire Service says the firefighting efforts on the Mount Conkle in Summerland are now at the mop-up stage and it is being held.

The fire has an extended perimeter due to all the fingers and bays and there is hose around all of it, BC Wildfire Information officer Noelle Kekulla. Thursday’s objective was to mop up to 100 feet in and push to the middle.

The fire was started by lightning.

