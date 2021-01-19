Mount Baker RV Campground closing down

The Mount Baker RV Campground is closing down for the upcoming season, and possibly for good.

City council opted to keep the campground closed when spring comes around, after a city staff report revealed that the park requires major infrastructure upgrades that would cost an estimated $1.3 million.

Councillors balked at the high cost of the redevelopment, and directed administration to develop a process for public feedback on what to do with the 1.23-hectare piece of property near the downtown core.

Baker Park, an adjacent open space, is not included in the RV park property.

The Mount Baker RV Campground is typically operated by a third-party operator, who gave notice to city administration that they do not wish to run the park after the expiry of the current contractor.

In 2019, the gross revenue of the park was $141,229, of which $28,246 — 20 per cent — went to the city as normal annual income.

The existing park amenities are well past it’s lifespan and doesn’t meet current codes or requirements, as major replacements included a new washroom, all new electrical, water and sanitary infrastructure, according to the report.

Temporary solutions and repairs were suggested, such as a new water connection to the sani-dump and some electrical work along 2nd St. S.

That temporary solution would have allowed for short stays where campers could fill up with water and empty tanks at the sani-dump only, and only have power at the sites.

The temporary fix would have cost an estimated $80,000 and an additional $70,000 to allow for full services at all sites.

Even with the those measures, much of the campground’s infrastructure would remain outdated and require future modernization.

The estimated cost of $1.3 million has not been identified as a priority in the city’s capital budgeting process and draft five-year financial plan, according to the staff report.

However, administration is also eyeing a downtown revitalization master plan, which will provide an opportunity to consider potential uses for the space and how it fits into the city’s urban fabric.

trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Cranbrook Townsman