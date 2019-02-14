Motorsports fans: Learn the right way to flag a flag at Area 27

The FIA-level track is offering a free flaggers course next month

Area 27 is offering a free flagger training session for those who would like to get up close and personal at the track this season. (Submitted photo)

Ever wanted to direct multi-million dollar traffic?

If the answer is yes, the folks at the Area 27 motor sports venue have just the ticket.

The operators of the 4.83-kilometre motor sport circuit, designed by Canadian international racing superstar Jacques Villeneuve, are offering up a free flagger training session.

They’re looking for “enthusiastic and responsible” fans to take the training and help drivers stay safe on the track.

Those taking part will learn the meaning of each flag, the correct way to flag, proper radio communication and how to correctly respond to any situation on the circuit.

The introductory course prepares students for flagging at corners on the FIA-level professional track, located just outside Oliver. Those who complete the session successfully will have opportunities to flag at members’ lapping days, Academy 27 course dates and corporate events.

Participants in the pre-registered course will get to experience the track up close and personal, and get the inside scoop on activities, swag, and other courses.

The course is Saturday, March 9 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Room 3 at the Penticton Community Centre. To register, go to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/flaggertraining.

Mark Brett | Reporter

