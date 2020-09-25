Motorists should expect periodic delays and detours on Chemainus and River Roads

Traffic delays on Chemainus Road can be expected in the days ahead. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Construction crews working toward completion on the Chemainus Road Corridor Upgrade Project will require frequent lane closures affecting portions of Chemainus and River Roads in the next month and a half.

Milestone Contracting will be installing concrete curbs, sidewalks and lights and will be carrying out landscaping and asphalt paving in this phase of the project.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 28 until just before provincial election day on Oct. 23, Chemainus Road will be closed periodically to southbound traffic between River Road and the Henry Road roundabout. A detour will be in place via Front Street for one-way southbound traffic only.

From around Oct. 26 to Nov. 13, River Road will be closed periodically in both directions between Front Street and Chemainus Road. A detour will be in place via Front Street for two-way alternating traffic.

Residents and commuters in this area should expect varying delays, lasting possibly 10 to 25 minutes each way. Electronic message boards will be used to help with traffic management and provide commuters with current information on detours and delays.

“We encourage everyone to slow down and drive carefully on Front Street and to be aware of residents backing out of their driveways,” noted North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring. “I want to stress that during this time folks should consider allowing extra time in their daily commute or plan to access the highway via Ladysmith.

“I also want to thank the residents of Chemainus for their continued patience as we work to finish this project,” he concluded.

For maps and more information, visit www.northcowichan.ca/chemainusroad.

Cowichan Valley Citizen