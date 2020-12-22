Motorist survives vehicle rollover on Highway 3 outside Grand Forks

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue said the man was ejected from his SUV

The remains of a Toyota SUV that flipped over Highway 3 early Sunday, Dec. 20. The single occupant, described only as a man, survived. Photo courtesy of Grand Forks Fire/Rescue

A man survived a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 3, west of Grand Forks, Sunday Dec. 20, according to Grand Forks Fire/Rescue.

Fire Chief George Seigler said the man was ejected from his Toyota SUV after the vehicle crossed the westbound lane and flipped on its side, landing in a crumpled heap in a south-facing ditch near the intersection of Gilpin Forest Service Road.

The accident occurred at about 8:30 a.m. The victim was taken to Grand Forks Boundary Hospital by ambulance, Seigler added.

There were no passengers in the car.

Pictures taken by Grand Forks/Fire Rescue show the car’s windshield was intact when it came to a rest.

Grand Forks RCMP also attended the scene, but were unavailable for comment when The Gazette published to web. There has been no official report on the man’s condition as of Tuesday, Dec. 22.

The surrounding approaches of Highway 3 were icy at the time of the accident, Chief Seigler said.

