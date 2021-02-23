Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)

Motorist sentenced to two years for dangerous driving causing death on Gabriola Island

William Goosman pleaded guilty last fall in connection with incident that killed Jay Dearman

A motorist who struck and killed a jogger on Gabriola Island in 2018 will spend two years in prison.

William Sydney Goosman, 49, was sentenced Tuesday, Feb. 23, for dangerous driving causing death in a January 2018 incident in which Jay Dearman was killed.

Dearman had been jogging with a group along the shoulder of Berry Point Road when he was struck by a minivan being driven by Goosman.

Goosman pleased guilty Nov. 30.

Suzanne Dearman, wife of Jay Dearman, made an impact statement at Tuesday’s sentencing hearing.

