Motorist killed in Highway 3 crash was a Castlegar man: Grand Forks RCMP

Grand Forks RCMP on Friday, Jan. 22, reported that the motorist killed in Thursday night’s car crash on Highway 3 was a 50-year-old man from Castlegar.
Mounties have ruled out drugs and alcohol as contributing factors.
The man’s car, a four-door compact, drove off Highway 3, near the intersection of Danshin Village Road, at around 4:50 p.m. First responders who attended the scene said the car then fell down a very steep embankment, coming to a rest on its roof near Gibbs Creek Road some 60 feet below.
The deceased was the only person in the car. His family has been notified, according to police.
Â
@ltritsch1laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Â
@ltritsch1laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.