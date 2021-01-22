Grand Forks RCMP say the deceased’s car fell off Highway 3, west of the city. File photo

Motorist killed in Highway 3 crash was a Castlegar man: Grand Forks RCMP

The man's family has been notified, according to Cst. Corey Flodell

  • Jan. 22, 2021 12:00 a.m.
Grand Forks RCMP on Friday, Jan. 22, reported that the motorist killed in Thursday night’s car crash on Highway 3 was a 50-year-old man from Castlegar.

Mounties have ruled out drugs and alcohol as contributing factors.

The man’s car, a four-door compact, drove off Highway 3, near the intersection of Danshin Village Road, at around 4:50 p.m. First responders who attended the scene said the car then fell down a very steep embankment, coming to a rest on its roof near Gibbs Creek Road some 60 feet below.

The deceased was the only person in the car. His family has been notified, according to police.

