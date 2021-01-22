Motorist killed in Highway 3 crash was a Castlegar man: Grand Forks RCMP

The man's family has been notified, according to Cst. Corey Flodell

Grand Forks RCMP say the deceased’s car fell off Highway 3, west of the city. File photo

Grand Forks RCMP on Friday, Jan. 22, reported that the motorist killed in Thursday night’s car crash on Highway 3 was a 50-year-old man from Castlegar.

Mounties have ruled out drugs and alcohol as contributing factors.

The man’s car, a four-door compact, drove off Highway 3, near the intersection of Danshin Village Road, at around 4:50 p.m. First responders who attended the scene said the car then fell down a very steep embankment, coming to a rest on its roof near Gibbs Creek Road some 60 feet below.

The deceased was the only person in the car. His family has been notified, according to police.

