Motorist crashes SUV into utility pole in south end

A driver was injured after crashing an SUV into a utility pole in south Nanaimo.

The accident happened just before 4 p.m. on Tenth Street near Southside Drive.

The driver was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with unknown injuries and Tenth Street was reduced to single-lane traffic.

