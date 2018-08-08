Motorist crashes SUV into utility pole in south end

A driver was injured after crashing an SUV into a utility pole in south Nanaimo.
The accident happened just before 4 p.m. on Tenth Street near Southside Drive.
The driver was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with unknown injuries and Tenth Street was reduced to single-lane traffic.
