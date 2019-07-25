Motorcylist injured, medevaced in Crescent Valley

A motorcyclist had to be medevaced to hospital after an accident on Monday in Crescent Valley.

An air ambulance was called just after noon to the community when a motorbike collided with a truck.

“We dispatched a paramedic ground unit who arrived on scene in about 15 minutes. We also auto-launched our air ambulance helicopter out of Kamloops,” said BC Emergency Health Service communications officer Shannon Miller.

“The patient was airlifted from the scene in serious condition and taken to hospital in Kamloops.”

The accident occurred just outside the Crescent Valley Fire Department hall.

Emergency crews were called in from the Tarrys and the Crescent Valley fire departments. Traffic was reduced to a single lane in both directions as officials treated the injured rider.

The extent of his injuries is not known. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.