Motorcyclist walks away from downtown Vernon crash

Emergency crews removed the damaged bike from the busy intersection.

A motorcycle rider walked away from a crash in downtown Vernon on Saturday, July 18. (Brendan Shykora/Vernon Morning Star)

A motorcyclist was lucky to walk away from an accident in downtown Vernon on Saturday.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and RCMP officers were on scene, where the rider was up and walking around shortly after the incident around noon, July 18.

The accident left the motorcycle lying in the intersection of 32 Street and 34 Avenue. Midday traffic was slowed briefly but returned to normal as emergency crews removed the bike from the intersection shortly after the crash.

An unidentified second vehicle was involved in the incident, according to a witness at the scene.

