Motorcyclist taken to the hospital after collision downtown

The motorcyclist was unconscious for a few minutes after the collision in Smithers.

A collision involving a motorcycle and a car took place near King Street and Alfred Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

According to a witness the motorcyclist was going down King Street when it collided with a car that was pulling out of an alleyway near Alfred Ave.

The motorcyclist was unconscious for a few minutes after the collision, according to a witness at the scene. When the motorcyclist woke up they did not know the date or that they were in an accident, the witness said.

Paramedics tended to the motorcyclist injuries on scene before they were taken to the hospital.

The motorcyclist’s condition is currently unknown.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and appeared shaken up. Their condition is unknown.

Smithers RCMP and fire department were also on scene.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.