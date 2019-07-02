Motorcyclist seriously injured in head-on crash at Cultus Lake on long weekend

Chilliwack RCMP asking for witnesses to accident early evening on June 29

Near the location where a car collided head-on with a motorcyclist after 7:30 p.m. on June 29, 2019 at Cultus Lake Park. (GoogleMaps)

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a head-on collision with a car in Cultus Lake on Saturday of the Canada Day long weekend.

The accident happened on Columbia Valley Highway just after 7:30 p.m. by the bridge over Sweltzer Creek near the Cultus Lake Park office.

The male operating the motorcycle was transported to the Cultus Lake elementary school where he was then transported by B.C. Air Ambulance to Royal Columbian Hospital where he remains in serious condition.

The Progress has learned the man has had to have his leg amputated above the knee and his hip was broken in multiple places. A source said he also had hip surgery on Tuesday.

The accident closed the main public route into Cultus Lake on one of the busiest weekends of the year. But the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) co-ordinated with the Soowahlie First Nation, and traffic was rerouted through Sleepy Hollow Road.

Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said the detachment’s Municipal Traffic Section is investigating and anyone who witnessed the accident is urged to call the local RCMP’s non-emergency line at 604-792-4611.

