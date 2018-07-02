Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Stewart Avenue

Ducati motorcycle and Jeep sport-utility vehicle collided on Stewart Avenue on Monday afternoon

A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after a crash along Stewart Avenue on Monday.

The accident, involving a Ducati motorcycle and a Jeep sport-utility vehicle, happened at 4:40 p.m. near St. George Street.

Emergency personnel at the scene said both vehicles were travelling south when the crash occurred.

B.C. Ambulance Service transported the driver of the motorcycle to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with a serious injury.

Stewart Avenue is completely closed to traffic in both directions between St. George Street and Larch Street as Nanaimo RCMP investigate the incident.