Male suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries to his neck

A motorcyclist collided with a deer on Sunday near Apex Moutain Resort. (Facebook photo)

Penticton emergency services responded to a report of a collision between a motorcyclist and a deer near the Apex Mountain Resort on Sunday.

Const. Phil Moses with the Penticton RCMP confirmed a man was medevaced to the Kelowna General Hospital at around noon on Aug. 18 with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Most the injuries were to his neck, he said.

More details as they become available.

