Motorcyclist killed in Prospect Lake Road collision

Saanich police and the B.C. Coroner Service are investigating a fatal collision that took place on Prospect Lake Road on Monday. (Black Press file photo)

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a pick up truck in the 4000 block of Prospect Lake Road.

Saanich police responded to the incident around 5 p.m. on Monday and closed Prospect Lake and Munn roads.

The man driving the motorcycle died at the scene. His family was notified and Victim Services was brought in to help those impacted. The truck driver was uninjured.

“This is a terrible crash that has taken a life. Our sincerest condolences are extended to the family and all those involved,” said Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich of the Saanich Police.

The traffic safety unit and the detective division are investigating the series of events that led to the incident. The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating the crash to determine how the motorcyclist died.

