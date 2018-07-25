Motorcyclist killed in crash near Lake Cowichan on July 22

Motorcyclist killed near Lake Cowichan on July 22. (File photo)

A motorcyclist was killed on July 22 near Lake Cowichan.

At approximately 3 p.m. that day, the British Columbia Ambulance Service responded to a motorcycle crash on the Pacific Marine Route.

It was determined that the motorcyclist was traveling south near the 18 kilometre marker, failed to negotiate a corner and left the roadway, going down a steep embankment.

It is believed speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

The collision was witnessed by another motorcyclist who started CPR until the BCAS arrived.

The motorcyclist died from the injuries sustained.

Lake Cowichan RCMP, the Island District Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroner’s Service are investigating the crash.

The motorcyclist’s next-of-kin have been notified.

No further information will be released as the investigation continues.

Police are asking anyone with information about this collision to contact the Lake Cowichan RCMP at 250-749-6668.