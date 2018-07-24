Motorcyclist killed in crash near Lake Cowichan

A motorcyclist was killed on Sunday near Lake Cowichan.

At approximately 3 p.m. on July 22, the British Columbia Ambulance Service responded to a motorcycle crash on the Pacific Marine Route.

It was determined that the motorcyclist was traveling south near the 18-kilometre marker, failed to negotiate a corner and left the roadway, going down a steep embankment.

It is believed speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

The collision was witnessed by another motorcyclist who started CPR until the paramedics arrived. The motorcyclist died from the injuries sustained.

Lake Cowichan RCMP, traffic reconstructionists and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating the crash.

The motorcyclist’s next-of-kin have been notified. No further information will be released as the investigation continues.

Police are asking anyone with information about this collision to contact the Lake Cowichan RCMP at 250-749-6668.