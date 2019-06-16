Motorcyclist injured in crash on old Island Highway

Accident happened at Dorman Road intersection at 11 a.m. Sunday

A motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle crash on the old Island Highway at Dorman Road on Sunday morning. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash on the old Island Highway this morning.

The accident happened Sunday, June 16, just before 11 a.m. at the Dorman Road intersection.

A witness said the motorcyclist was travelling northbound and appeared to lose control. He crashed in the northbound lanes and the bike continued across oncoming lanes and ended up on the grass next to the E&N Trail.

The motorcyclist was conscious and gave the victory sign as he was being loaded into an ambulance. He was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

One northbound highway lane and the left-turn lane onto Dorman Road were closed as crews cleared the scene.

