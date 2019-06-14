A motorcyclist was critically injured after crashing into a light pole Thursday night in the area of Clearbrook Road and Sherwood Crescent in Abbotsford. (Google Street View)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into light pole in Abbotsford

Collision occurs Thursday night on Clearbrook Road, north of Marshall

A motorcyclist remains in hospital in critical condition after colliding with a light standard on Thursday night in Abbotsford.

The crash took place at about 8 p.m. in the intersection of Clearbrook Road and Sherwood Crescent, north of Marshall Road.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the rider – a 42-year-old Abbotsford man – hit a sidewalk curb, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the light pole.

The intersection was closed until 5 a.m. Friday, as the Abbotsford Police traffic reconstruction unit and patrol officers investigated.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

A second serious crash on Clearbrook Road took place several hours later – at about 9:30 a.m. Friday – just south of King Road.

In that head-on collision, one person was airlifted to hospital and two people were taken by ground ambulance.

