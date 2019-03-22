Motorcyclist dies after three-vehicle crash on old Island Highway

Accident happened at 12:15 p.m. Friday near Country Club Centre in Nanaimo

  Mar. 22, 2019
A motorcyclist died in a three-vehicle crash on the old Island Highway in Nanaimo.

First responders were called to the old Island Highway and Norwell Drive on Friday at 12:15 p.m.

The drivers of the two other vehicles involved were taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

Northbound lanes are closed and police are asking motorists to avoid northbound travel around that location if possible, noting via social media that the lanes will be closed for some time. Drive B.C. notes that an assessmennt is in progress and the road is closed with a detour via 107th Street to Norwell Drive.

The B.C. Coroners Service did not immediately have any further information.

