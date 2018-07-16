Motorcyclist caught driving 117 km/h on Beaver Creek Road

A Port Alberni driver had his motorcycle impounded after he was caught driving more than 60 km/h over the posted speed limit on Beaver Creek Road.

On Sunday night, a Port Alberni RCMP member was on routine patrol when he came across a driver on a Kawasaki motorcycle travelling dangerously fast along the narrow and windy two-lane roadway.

The driver, a 27-year-old Port Alberni man, was travelling at 117 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone. The driver was issued a $463 ticket and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

“Driving in this manner is extremely dangerous and reckless—not only for the driver, but for all road users,” said Cpl Amelia Hayden of the Port Alberni RCMP. “This incident could have easily ended with catastrophic results, given the speed at which the vehicle was traveling.”