Motorcyclist airlifted to Vancouver hospital after Port Renfrew head-on crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a head-on collision with a van in Port Renfrew last Friday.

The accident happened on Highway 14 near the turn off to the Pacheedaht reserve at 10:45 a.m.

The 62-year-old man operating the motorcycle was airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital with serious injuries, including several broken bones.

“We have a very good idea of what happened in this case because of the motorcyclist having a GoPro camera on his helmet,” said Sgt. Clayton Weibe of the Sooke RCMP. “Because of the camera, we can see everything, including the speed of the motorcycle, and the actual accident as it happened.”

Wiebe said it isn’t uncommon for motorcyclists to go unseen by drivers who are not paying enough attention and fail to see or misjudge the speed of smaller vehicles as they approach.

“This man (the motorcyclist) appears to have done nothing to cause the accident, but he’s the one who is now facing a long road to recovery,” Wiebe said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241.

