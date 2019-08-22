Motorcycle rider sent to hospital after Grand Forks crash

Witnesses say that the rider swerved to avoid a vehicle and crashed into a lamp post on Central Ave

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after swerving to avoid a vehicle on Central Ave. and 6th Street in Grand Forks.

Witnesses say that the motorcycle rider was cut off by a driver turning left onto Central. He then crashed into a lamp post, knocking the light off the top and sending it crashing to the ground as well.

Police say that the motorcycle rider was injured but breathing when taken away from the scene by ambulance.

Police are also asking anyone who may have seen the event to contact them with details of the vehicle that allegedly cut the motorcycle off. Grand Forks RCMP can be contacted by calling 250-442-8288.

As of 11:30 on Aug. 22, traffic on Central Ave. was being rerouted on side streets between 6th and 7th to avoid the crash scene.