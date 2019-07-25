Police and traffic control remain on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 97B. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Motorcycle involved in multi-vehicle collision at Highway 1/Highway 97B intersection

Westbound traffic flowing, eastbound traffic being rerouted.

  • Jul. 25, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Traffic is moving slowly at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 97B as emergency crews tend to a multi-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Police and traffic control are currently at the scene of the accident, which is reported to have occurred at approximately 8 a.m.

Drive BC reports traffic is flowing in the westbound lane on Highway 1. The eastbound lane remains closed, with traffic being rerouted on Highway 97B. Drivers are urged to exercise caution when approaching the intersection.

