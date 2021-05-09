Motorcycle decals now available in Nanaimo for disabled riders

Limited number of decals now available from the Nanaimo Disability Resource Centre

Parking decals for motorcycles owned by riders with disabilities are now available from the Nanaimo Disability Resource Centre. (Photo submitted)

Motorcyclists with disabilities can make use of designated parking spots, thanks to a motorcycle parking permit program now available in Nanaimo.

The program was created in 2016 by the Social Planning and Research Council of B.C. with support from the B.C. government allowing motorcycles use designated parking spots in parks, recreational facilites and other services.

The Nanaimo Disability Resource Centre has received a number of requests from disability parking space permit holders who ride motorcycles, so working with the Ministry of Transporation and Infrastructure and B.C.’s Accessibility Secretariat, a decal was developed that can be placed on the windshield or the front of a motorcycle.

The NDRC has a limited number of the decals that are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants must already have an active permanent disability parking for their car, van or truck and there is no fee for the motorcycle decals.

Motorcycle decals can be picked up at the Nanaimo Disability Resource Centre at 2-4166 Departure Bay Rd., Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30-3:30 p.m.

For more information about the decals and how to receive them, contact the NDRC at 250-758-5547 or e-mail parking@ndrc.info.

