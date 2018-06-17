Motorcycle crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A man was sent to hospital after his motorcycle collided with a Mini Cooper in Burnaby Saturday. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A 28-year-old man is facing life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle collided with a car in Burnaby late Saturday afternoon.

Burnaby RCMP say that the motorcycle was headed southbound on Griffiths Drive just before 5 p.m. when it hit a Mini Cooper in the intersection on 18th Avenue. Reports say that the car was turning into the Edmonds SkyTrain station.

The motorcycle driver was thrown onto the ground and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mini Cooper was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating but say that speed might be a factor in the crash. They do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

