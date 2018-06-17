A man was sent to hospital after his motorcycle collided with a Mini Cooper in Burnaby Saturday. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Motorcycle crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Rider collided with a car near Edmonds SkyTrain in Burnaby

  • Jun. 17, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A 28-year-old man is facing life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle collided with a car in Burnaby late Saturday afternoon.

Burnaby RCMP say that the motorcycle was headed southbound on Griffiths Drive just before 5 p.m. when it hit a Mini Cooper in the intersection on 18th Avenue. Reports say that the car was turning into the Edmonds SkyTrain station.

The motorcycle driver was thrown onto the ground and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mini Cooper was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating but say that speed might be a factor in the crash. They do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Williams Lake city council unanimously approves rainbow crosswalk
Next story
Canadians swear off American-made goods, cancel trips to U.S. amid trade dispute

Just Posted

Motorcycle crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

  • 9 hours ago

 

West Shore gymnasts shine at Island Championships, other events

  • 9 hours ago

 

Privacy lawyer warns against victim blaming in recent sextortion scams

  • 9 hours ago

 

LETTER: Council dismantling democracy right before our eyes

  • 9 hours ago

 

Most Read