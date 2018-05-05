Motorcycle crash on Sooke Rd. sends man to hospital

West Shore RCMP are still investigating the cause of the crash

The incident occurred just after 8 a.m. this morning.

A motorcyclist crashed into a barrier on Sooke Road just after 8 a.m. this morning.

Motorcyclist crashed into a barrier on Sooke Road. No word yet on the condition of the rider. #yyj #yyjnews #yyjtraffic — Goldstream Gazette (@GoldstreamNews) May 5, 2018

The motorcyclist is a 42-year-old Victoria resident and he was taken to Victoria General Hospital with a possible injury to his leg.

West Shore RCMP Sergeant Pask said the cause of the accident is unknown and investigators are still talking to witnesses.

The incident took place at Sooke Rd. and Kangaroo Rd. and someone in a vehicle stopped to help the motorcyclist and called for emergency personnel.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com