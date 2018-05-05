The incident occurred just after 8 a.m. this morning.

Motorcycle crash on Sooke Rd. sends man to hospital

West Shore RCMP are still investigating the cause of the crash

  • May. 5, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A motorcyclist crashed into a barrier on Sooke Road just after 8 a.m. this morning.

The motorcyclist is a 42-year-old Victoria resident and he was taken to Victoria General Hospital with a possible injury to his leg.

West Shore RCMP Sergeant Pask said the cause of the accident is unknown and investigators are still talking to witnesses.

The incident took place at Sooke Rd. and Kangaroo Rd. and someone in a vehicle stopped to help the motorcyclist and called for emergency personnel.

