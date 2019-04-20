Motorcycle crash on Highway 97 in Penticton sends driver to hospital

No other vehicle was involved in the incident, driver was alert and did not suffer major injuries

First responders on the scene of a single vehicle accident on Highway 97. A motorcyle left the road before the bridge heading into Penticton. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

1:35 p.m.

The driver involved in the accident suffered no major injuries and was alert at the time that he was taken by ambulance to Penticton Regional Hospital, according to the RCMP on the scene.

The cause of the accident is still unknown, but it is being considered a possibility that the motorcycle caught some gravel under its tires as it came around the corner on Highway 97 heading into Penticton, and the driver lost control.

“We would like to take the opportunity to remind people that with the weather warming up, there are going to be more bikes on the road,” said Const. Ian Wolchok. “Everyone needs to be aware and careful as we get into the season.”

1:10 p.m.

A motorcycle driver has been taken to hospital following a crash on Highway 97 just north of the bridge entering Penticton on April 20.

RCMP and first responders were alerted to the incident at just before 1 p.m. No other vehicle was involved in the crash and the condition of the motorcycle operator is not known at this time.

Traffic is being slowed by the scene for both lanes heading into Penticton as first responders work to clear the area.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.